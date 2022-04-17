Dean Thompson - Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Race Recap

Start: 27th

Finish: 16th

Driver Point Standings: 26th

Owner Point Standings: 31st

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Thompson had to battle through traffic after starting in the back half of the field Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in what was his first-career dirt race and held steady to secure a 27th-place finish in Stage One. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Thompson rallied to pick up a 24th-place finish in Stage Two.

With less than 30 laps to go, Thompson made his way into the top-20 and evaded a number of on-track incidents down the stretch to finish 16th, marking his second Sunoco Rookie of the Race honor of the season.

Niece Motorsports PR