Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Ruedebusch

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 34th

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 101

Engine : Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Kaz Grala back as the driver of the No. 02 Ruedebusch Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the third time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas (COTA) respectively.

Sponsor Intel: Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. will serve as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his 37th Truck Series start.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate and Facility Consulting.

The Lowdown: Last month, Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday night’s race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

In addition to Las Vegas, COTA and Bristol, Grala will also compete at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Ill.), Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track Stats: Saturday night’s Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race will mark Grala’s inaugural Truck Series start at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

While he doesn’t have any experience on the dirt at the 0.533-mile dirt track, he has two starts in Thunder Valley on the pavement in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Dirt Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track, Grala has made just one start throughout his career at the famed Eldora Speedway in Eldora Ohio in 2017.

Driving for GMS Racing, Grala started his No. 33 15-40 Connection Chevrolet Silverado third but was eliminated from the competition after a Lap 34 accident.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | United Rentals 200 Race Recap: Kaz Grala’s teammate Jesse Little piloted the No. 02 Skuttle Tight in a Thursday night thunder at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 7th.

Mother Nature soaked the 0.526-mile paperclip oval canceling practice and qualifying and setting the field by NASCAR metrics.

Little started the 200-lap 25th and comfortably moved inside the top-20 and appeared headed towards another top-15 finish before being tagged by another competitor late in the race sent Little into a spin.

With little time to recover, Little and the Young’s Motorsports team settled for a disappointing 27th place finish.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Ruedebusch Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his seventh Truck Series race. The Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race will be his first race as crew chief at the 0.533-mile Dirt Track.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: “Even though I don’t know much about dirt, I’m so excited to get to Bristol this weekend. I have basically zero dirt experience, but I surprised myself and ran really well at Eldora the one time I raced it in 2017.