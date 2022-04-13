Kris Wright - Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Wright on making his Bristol Dirt debut this weekend: “I am really excited to get to go dirt racing at the Bristol Motor Speedway. I feel like dirt can be a great equalizer for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Coming off a few dirt races, I am feeling confident. It is great to have Big Dog Energy on-board with us this weekend.”

Wright at Bristol Motor Speedway: This weekend marks Wright’s debut Bristol Motor Speedway dirt configuration appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The 27-year-old has two previous starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on September 16, 2021, and in the ARCA Menards Series East on September 17, 2020.

On the Truck: Big Dog Energy, a family-owned natural gas company, has partnered with Kris Wright, driver of the Niece Motorsports No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado, for multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events including Bristol Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway on September 9, and Phoenix Raceway on November 4.

Last Time Out (Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 – Start: 14th / Finish: 30th): Wright and the No. 44 team were faced with adversity early on in Thursday night’s race at Martinsville after being involved in the first caution of the night on lap seven, but rallied back to post a 20th-place finish in Stage One. After making a scheduled four-tire stop at the stage break, Wright continued to battle his way through traffic to post a 25th-place result in Stage Two.

On lap 156, Wright was collected in a wreck coming out of turn two and had nowhere to go, resulting in heavy nose damage that put the No. 44 team three laps down. The team worked to make repairs under caution before being black flagged and brought down pit road under green, culminating in a 30th-place effort.

Niece Motorsports PR