Lawless Alan - Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Alan on making his first career start on dirt: “I’m looking forward to running Bristol Dirt with Niece Motorsports and AUTOParkit in what will be my first career race on dirt. If it’s anything like iRacing, it’s going to be a blast. There’s going to be carnage, for sure, but hopefully we make our way through it and have ourselves a good day on the dirt.”

Alan at Bristol Motor Speedway: Alan makes his second-career start at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday night and his first on the dirt-covered, half-mile oval. Alan made his Bristol debut last September with Niece Motorsports, recording an 18th-place finish after starting 25th.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ scheme for Saturday night’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

Last time out (Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 – Start: 15th / Finish: 20th): Alan and the No. 45 team held steady in the top-20 in the opening laps at Martinsville Thursday night before a strategy call to stay out during the caution on lap 38 positioned them in the top-10 heading into the final laps of Stage One. Alan fell one spot short of earning stage points, settling for 11th in the opening stage.

With 20 laps left to go in Stage Two, Alan was sent for a spin in turn two to bring out the caution but he was able to gather it up and stay on the lead lap. Restarting at the back with only a handful of laps left in Stage Two, Alan clawed his way back to finish 29th in the second stage. The No. 45 team opted to stay out at the stage break and restarted the final stage in eighth, but differing strategies on the track shuffled Alan back outside the top-15 before settling for a 20th-place finish – good enough to earn his second-consecutive and third overall Sunoco Rookie of the Race honor.

Alan goes into the sixth race of the season as the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points leader.

Niece Motorsports PR