GMS Racing NCWTS Bristol Dirt Preview

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 315 in Thunder Valley. This chassis has been raced three times previously by three different drivers, and in its debut race at Eldora in 2019, it went to victory lane with Stewart Friesen behind the wheel. Last year, this truck was driven by Rafael Lessard at Bristol, as well as Jack Wood at Knoxville.

- Dirt Dark Horse: Considering his stat numbers on dirt, Enfinger will certainly be one to look out for this weekend at Bristol. In five career truck starts across three different tracks, the driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet has finished in the top-10 in every single race, and has only finished outside of the top-5 once. In addition, Grant has won three times on the one mile flat tracks in ARCA competition, including back-to-back wins at Duquoin in 2014-2015 and once at Springfield in 2017.

- Fan Facing Appearances: Fans will have the chance to meet GMS Racing drivers Grant Enfinger and Jack Wood in the Bristol Motor Speedway fan zone on two occasions, as the teammate duo will participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage from 1:00 PM - 1:15 PM on Saturday, followed by a stop at the Food City stage from 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM.

- GE Quote: "I like when we take the Truck Series to the dirt. Our race at Bristol last year was a little different than what we had experienced with some of the past dirt races. Notably, tire wear was a big deal last year and we were mostly running the bottom. This year, we have a little harder tire and they’ve changed the track a little. I know Charles will have some adjustments built into our Champion Power Equipment Chevy for the changing conditions. I feel like our team is starting to click now, and Bristol is a great opportunity for us to contend for a win."