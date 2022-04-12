BLAINE PERKINS: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes: Bristol Motor Speedway

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 52 starts with three drivers, Grant Enfinger, Colby Howard, and Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 23.8 and an average finishing position of 22.8.

CR7 Motorsports Statistics

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History on the Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway ... This weekend will mark CR7 Motorsports’ second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start on the "red dirt," which is native to the area, at the iconic half-mile bullring in Northeast Tennessee that has been transformed into a state-of-the-art dirt racing facility. The organization posted a team best 27th-place finish at the track on March 29, 2021 with team owner Codie Rohrbaugh. The previous start at the Bristol Motor Speedway has earned CR7 Motorsports an average starting position of 20.0 and an average finish of 27.0.

Catch the Action … The Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, April 16, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Bristol at 7:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. (ET). On Friday, April 15, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice will air at 3:00 p.m. (ET), with final practice at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1. Qualifying for the sixth event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on FS2.

Blaine Perkins

No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado

The Last Great Colosseum Battle-Ready ... This week will mark Blaine Perkins’ track debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway, on either the concrete track or the dirt configuration.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will race on dirt twice this season – this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway and later this season at the Knoxville Speedway in Iowa.

Gettin’ Dirty Stats: This week marks Blaine Perkins’ dirt track debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The Bakersfield, Calif., -native has limited experience on dirt with the INEX U.S. Legend Cars International PRO Division at Moler Raceway Park, located in Williamsburg, Ohio, Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, in Peebles, Ohio, and Fayetteville (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Blaine Perkins Statistics

Quote Worthy

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports

On the Bristol Motor Speedway:

“I am excited to get to the Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend will be my first time at the Bristol Motor Speedway, and my first-time racing in NASCAR national series competition or a stock car on dirt. While I do not have much dirt racing experience, I am looking forward to the challenge of hustling our No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado around the track on the dirt.

“The dirt races have been synonymous with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series calendar over the past few years and always seem to be a fan-favorite event. So, I am excited to learn all I can throughout practice and during the qualifying heat races to be able to put it all together for Saturday night.”

Blaine Perkins PR