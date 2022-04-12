Chandler Smith - No. 18 Charge Me Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Bristol Dirt Preview

Mr. Smith Goes Dirt Racing: Chandler Smith will debut a brand new primary sponsor, Charge Me, for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. Charge Me was founded on the principle that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will require robust infrastructure support at all levels. To encourage this transition towards a clean energy future, Charge Me is launching a diverse product range of EV charging solutions. Charge Me has developed off-grid multi-use portable charging systems for both EV roadside assistance as well as stationary on-site power generation. In addition to Saturday’s race at Bristol, Charge Me will adorn Smith’s No. 18 TRD Pro for four more races: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (May 14), Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway (June 18), Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 23) and Richmond (Va.) Raceway (Aug. 13). Smith has had a strong start to 2022, finishing inside the top 10 in each of the last four events including his victory earlier in the year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver sits second in the regular season point standings, just four tallies behind reigning series champion Ben Rhodes. Through the first five events of the season Smith leads Truck Series regulars in average starting position (4.6), average running position (7.142) and average finish (7.4) while ranking second in driver rating (107.5). The Toyota Racing Development product had mixed results in two starts on dirt last season. At Bristol, he drove from 21 st to 11 th early in the race, but after multiple incidents was relegated to a 34 th -place finish. At Knoxville, Smith was out front for 72 laps late in the race, but as a demolition derby broke out in the closing laps and into overtime, he was unable to hold off Austin Hill and finished second. KBM has won three of the nine events that the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has held at dirt tracks. Bubba Wallace (2014) and Christopher Bell (2015) were victorious at famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, while Martin Truex Jr. was triumphant in last year’s inaugural race on the dirt at Bristol. The Tundra TRD Pro that Smith will get behind the wheel of on Saturday, KBM-52, is the same chassis that he picked up his first career Truck Series victory with on the concrete at Bristol last September. The Georgia driver earned NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 and finished eighth in the championship standings after producing two victories, one pole, 213 laps led, six top-five and nine top-10 finishes in his first full-time season. He earned his first career Truck Series victory at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in September and in the series finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway earned his first career pole and swept all three stages en route to his second victory. Veteran crew chief Danny Stockman will once again call the shots for Smith and the No. 18 team in 2022. Stockman’s drivers have produced six victories at KBM across his first two seasons, including two with Smith behind the wheel in 2021. The veteran crew chief captured a Truck Series championship with Austin Dillon in 2011 and also won an Xfinity Series championship with Dillon in 2013. Stockman’s drivers have collected two top-five finishes racing on dirt tracks in the Truck Series, with his best result Smith’s runner-up finish at Knoxville last year. Safelite, the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services will serve as an associate sponsor on the bedtop of Smith’s Toyota this week and for 16 races as a primary sponsor throughout the 2022 season.