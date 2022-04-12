Wednesday, Apr 13

Smith Continues to Shine Heading into Bristol Dirt Race

Tuesday, Apr 12 75
 Zane Smith is ready to play in the dirt this weekend, driving the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The track marks the first of two dirt races on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule.

 

Smith enters this weekend's race at Bristol sitting third in the driver standings and is the only driver with two wins through five races this season. Smith's two wins have come at the season opener in Daytona and the road course at the Circuit of the Americas. Both races have had the Love's and Speedco brands as primary partners, a streak he hopes to keep going this weekend.
 
 

“I feel great heading into Bristol this weekend," Smith stated. "I ran well there last year, finished in the top-10. I know this No. 38 team also had a good weekend, so I feel this is the perfect combination for a good weekend."

 

Smith is also excited to have Speedco back on board for this weekend's race, hoping to put their brand back in Victory Lane.

 

“Every time we have had this truck in Victory Lane this year, it's been with the Love's/Speedco brand on the hood," Smith said. "Hopefully this weekend at Bristol we can keep the streak going and make it three for three."

 

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol will air live on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

