Smith Continues to Shine Heading into Bristol Dirt Race

“I feel great heading into Bristol this weekend," Smith stated. "I ran well there last year, finished in the top-10. I know this No. 38 team also had a good weekend, so I feel this is the perfect combination for a good weekend." Smith is also excited to have Speedco back on board for this weekend's race, hoping to put their brand back in Victory Lane. “Every time we have had this truck in Victory Lane this year, it's been with the Love's/Speedco brand on the hood," Smith said. "Hopefully this weekend at Bristol we can keep the streak going and make it three for three." The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol will air live on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.