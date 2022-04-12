MHR Drivers To Challenge Their Skill Racing On Dirt

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing drivers Derek Kraus and Colby Howard will challenge their skill racing on dirt this week when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competes at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

It will mark the second year for the series to race on the dirt covered high-banked, half-mile track.

Kraus, who experienced success racing on dirt tracks in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and in the Camping World Truck Series race at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway last season, ran into some misfortune a year ago at Bristol. He got caught up in an incident and was sidelined on Lap 50.

Although Howard will be competing in his first race on dirt, he is confident of catching on quick and coming away with a good showing in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Kraus will have the name of 6-year-old Cameron Apel displayed on the right side of his No. 19 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet Silverado RST this week – to show support for the youngster, who is undergoing a bone marrow transplant. Cameron is the son of Steve Apel, a 5-tme Super Late Model champion at Wisconsin’s Slinger Speedway.

Practice/Qualifying

This event is one of the Camping World Truck Series events this year designated for an expanded weekend, with two 50-minute practice sessions on Friday. Starting positions for the race will be determined through four qualifying races on Saturday.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“There really isn’t much you can do to prepare for the truck race on dirt. You’ve just got to go there and hope you’re fast. A lot of the race will be survival and just being there at the end of the race. So, that’s what we plan to do.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“I’ve never raced on dirt at all. I used to race dirt bikes and that was it. It’s going to be a challenge for sure, but I’m ready for it.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event:

Race: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (150 Laps) (Race 6 of 23) April 16, 2022

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. (1/2-mile dirt oval)

Television: FS1 on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET

MHR PR