Chandler Smith Finishes Sixth at Martinsville

· Smith started Thursday’s 200-lap event from the fourth position after the scheduled qualifying session was cancelled due to rain, ultimately setting the field based on NASCAR’s performance matrix system.

· The Safelite driver would remain inside the top five until a one-truck incident would slow the field for the third time on lap 40. Smith communicated that his Toyota “needs a tick turn on exit” before being summoned to pit road by veteran crew chief Danny Stockman.

· The over-the-wall crew executed a four-tire and fuel stop with a trackbar adjustment and Smith was the second driver to exit pit road. With teams on varying pit strategies, the top 15 trucks for the ensuing restart hadn’t pitted yet, leaving the No. 18 Tundra TRD Pro lined up on the inside of the ninth row.