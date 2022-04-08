Nemechek Posts Back-to-Back Top-Five Finishes

How was your race tonight and how was the race track surface?

“The track didn't take any rubber tonight. Just was super slick. We missed the balance a little bit. But my guys worked hard. We made adjustments on it throughout the race. Didn't know exactly which side we're going to be -- being way different than our teammates coming in here. So, it's something new to try and keep moving forward. It's another solid finish for us way better than when we finished in 24 th or 25 th . Good points day. We did what we needed to do other than win the race. So solid day for the Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and we’ll go to Bristol next week. I feel like we're starting to build some momentum between the Truck series and the Xfinity series and having some good runs and good finishes, so we just have to keep it up.”