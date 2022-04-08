Carson Hocevar – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Hocevar kept his No. 42 Chevrolet in the top-10 for a majority of the first stage before opting to pit under caution on lap 39 before the stage break, resulting in 14th-place finish in Stage One. After restarting fourth to begin Stage Two, Hocevar made his way into the bottom lane before making the pass to move into third by lap 62. Following a caution on lap 79, he restarted in second before settling for third in Stage Two to earn eight stage points.

Hocevar began to fight a brake issue towards the end of Stage Two and overshot his pit box during the team’s four-tire stop at the stage break. The team worked to remedy the issue during the final stage but it continued to persist, resulting in a 17th-place finish.

Hocevar on his run at Martinsville Speedway: “We had a top-10 Chevrolet Silverado tonight – running third in stage two showed just how much speed we had – but we just lost the brakes at the end. I overshot my pit box when the brake pedal went to the floor and after 10 laps of each run that followed I lost my brakes. I was still able to maintain everyone in front of me, but I wasn’t able to gain on them since I couldn’t drive harder into the corner. This No. 42 team is pretty good on the dirt so we’ll shift our focus to Bristol next week.”

Niece Motorsports PR