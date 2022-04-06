Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Martinsville Preview

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your first start at Martinsville?
“The biggest challenge with Martinsville is getting track position. It’s a short track and it drove like a short track and a lot of grassroots short tracks are position dependent, but it just seemed like at the NASCAR level track position is even more crucial.”
Do you feel that drivers will be less aggressive than last fall because this isn’t a playoff race?
“I don’t feel like this race will be less aggressive than last year’s race even though it is not a playoff race. Just with how everyone has been racing at the start of this year, I wouldn’t be surprised if this will be a really aggressive race.”
If you came home with the grandfather clock on Saturday, where would you put it?
“We have absolutely no room for a grandfather clock, so I have no clue where we would put it.”