Dean Thompson - Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Advance

Thompson on making his first short track start of the 2022 season: “I’m very excited to make my first run at Martinsville Speedway. Being such a historic track, the No. 40 Worldwide Express team has worked endlessly to bring a fast truck to Virginia this week. Niece Motorsports as a whole has consistently run well at Martinsville in recent years and I hope to continue that trend Thursday night.”

Thompson at Martinsville Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Thursday night..

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers paint scheme on display for Thursday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

Last time out (XPEL 225 – Start: 33rd / Finish: 29th): Despite starting 33rd in his first career road course event in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Thompson battled through the field in the opening stage to cross the line 21st. After restarting 27th to begin stage two, Thompson went for a spin on lap 15 and lost power in his No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, forcing him to take it to the garage to fix an alternator issue.

Thompson rejoined the field on lap 27, six laps down in 32nd-place before ultimately crossing the line 29th in Saturday’s XPEL 225.

Niece Motorsports PR