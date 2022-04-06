Lawless Alan - Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Advance

Alan on making his first short track start this season: “I’m excited to make my first start at Martinsville with AUTOParkit and Niece Motorsports. [Martinsville Speedway] is called the paperclip for a reason – there’s action all over the track at all times which makes for a tough week in the fabrication shop following the race. Our No. 45 team is also looking to build on the momentum from our run at Circuit of the Americas and continuing to trend upward in the standings this week.”

Alan at Martinsville Speedway: Alan makes his first-career start at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Thursday night.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ scheme for Thursday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

Last time out (XPEL 225 – Start: 24th / Finish: 11th): Alan and the No. 45 team were forced to start at the rear of the field in Saturday’s XPEL 225 after making adjustments prior to the race, but quickly made up ground in the early laps of stage one. On lap six, Alan was scored 23rd before crossing the line in 13th-place at the end of stage one. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Alan restarted 23rd but made his way into the top-10 by lap 22, scored in seventh-place.

The No. 45 team received a pit road penalty following their pit stop before the start of the final stage for an uncontrolled tire, forcing Alan to restart at the rear of the field. Alan was scored 22nd with ten laps to go, but worked his way into the top-15 with three to go before heading into the first of two overtimes.

Alan restarted the second and final overtime in ninth-place and narrowly missed his first career top-10 finish, but came away with a career-best 11th-place effort and was the highest finishing rookie in the XPEL 225, garnering Sunoco Rookie of the Race honors.

Niece Motorsports PR