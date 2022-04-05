Protect The Harvest and ThorSport Racing Extend Relationship

ThorSport Racing is pleased to continue its relationship with non-profit organization Protect The Harvest starting this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Series veteran Johnny Sauter will pilot a fifth entry for the Ohio-based team.

Protect The Harvest was created to fight back and defend American families, farmers, sportsmen, and animal owners from the growing threat posed by the radical animal rights movement.

“Protect The Harvest is grateful to have ThorSport behind our mission and we cannot thank them enough for all they are doing to promote American agriculture. Their support will help us reach out and educate a wider audience about animal agriculture and property rights and how they can get involved,” said Theresa Lucas McMahan, Board Secretary.

Protect The Harvest has three objectives: INFORM America's consumers, businesses, and decision-makers about the threats posed by animal rights groups and anti-farming extremists; PROTECT our freedoms and way of life by creating lasting legal safeguards for farmers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, and animal owners; RESPOND to the activities of radical groups by opposing their efforts to pass laws or enact regulations that would restrict our rights, limit our freedoms, and hinder our access to safe, affordable food.

Sauter has a long history of success in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, including 312 series starts, 24 wins, nine poles, 114 top-five, and 184 top-10 finishes. The Wisconsin native will have veteran crew chief, Carl Joiner Jr., atop the box.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 from Martinsville Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR channel 90 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 7.

