Skuttle Tight to Partner with Jesse Little and Youngs Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway

Skuttle Tight has returned to partner with Jesse Little and Youngs Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway Thursday, April 7, 2022.

"Skuttle Tight is excited to be back with Jesse and the Youngs Motorsports Team in 2022," Chad Kompelien, owner of Skuttle Tight said. "We have been working with Jesse for several years and could not be happier with the partnership and the marketing platform this gives Skuttle Tight. Each time we partner with Jesse we receive inquiries about what Skuttle Tight is and where it can be found." Chad continued. "Skuttle Tight is a solution to a problem that many homeowners have whether you are in a cooler or warmer climate. It seals your attic entry up to prevent losing your heat or cool air to help combat higher energy costs. Skuttle Tight can be found at many lumber and home improvement stores across the country. Skuttle Tight is a great addition to new home projects as well as easy to add to existing homes."

"I am excited to get back in the truck this week at Martinsville with the Youngs Motorsports team," Jesse said. "I am grateful that our longtime partner Chad Kompeline and Skuttle Tight came on board for this historic race as Martinsville celebrates 75 years of racing. Chad has been a partner since early in my NASCAR career and I am proud that we as a NASCAR team can continue to be a driver of business for Skuttle Tight and the companies that carry it. Be sure to check out the Skuttle Tight website to find the retailers that carry Skuttle Tight across the country."

Jesse has had two career starts at Martinsville, both in the Xfinity Series, finishing 22 and 32. "Martinsville is a fan favorite track and is a track I look forward to as well," Jesse said. "Racing here brings me back to my K&N days in short track racing where a race comes down to the driver's ability to run a smart clean race, strategy, and a little bit of luck. I am looking forward to being able to bring home a great finish for the Young's Motorsports Team Thursday night under the lights."

