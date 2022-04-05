Michael Roberts Construction Adds Partner to Truck Series Program

Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) has joined Michael Roberts Construction (MRC) as a sponsor of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 team. RTA’s partnership with MRC will feature a full primary truck sponsorship at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27, plus associate sponsorship at all other MRC primary sponsored races starting at Martinsville Speedway this Thursday, followed by Sonoma Raceway, Kansas Speedway and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.



RTA initially joined MRC and Smith last year and are looking forward to being part of Smith’s championship run later this fall.



“We are extremely excited this year to continue our partnership with Zane, MRC and now with Front Row Motorsports,” said RTA Chairman Donald Workman. “Zane is an extremely talented driver and incredible person on and off the track. He exhibits all the qualities that RTA is built upon. We are so pleased to be a part of his racing family to support him and his team.”



RTA is a Rural Internet Service Provider based in Houston, Texas that is on a mission to bring affordable gigFAST INTERNET™ to America’s rural communities. Smith, who moved from California to a more rural area in North Carolina to pursue his NASCAR dreams, has experienced first-hand the need for more options and faster internet in places underserved. Both RTA and Smith share the need for speed and passion for connecting rural America.



“RTA is a perfect partner for our sport as they are leading the way in bringing high-speed internet to NASCAR fans all over rural America,” said Smith. “Speed and technology is what drives the sport and I trust their gigFAST service to help me win races. Hopefully we can win another one with them on the No. 38 RTA Ford F-150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this May.”



For more information about RTA, visit www.rtatel.com.



FRM PR