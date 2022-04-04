Wednesday, Apr 06

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Martinsville Speedway
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150

  • Hailie Deegan makes her 28th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start this Thursday as she lines up under the bright lights of Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
  • The fifth race of the NCWTS season marks Deegan's second career start at Martinsville. The Temecula, CA native brought home a top-20 performance in her first appearance at "The Paperclip."
  • Veteran signal-caller Mike Hillman Jr. has enjoyed plenty of success at the half-mile oval, netting eight top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes throughout his storied Truck Series career.
  • Wastequip returns to the No. 1 for the second time this season. The waste handling equipment manufacturer made their debut appearance on Deegan's Ford F-150 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
  • Click here for Deegan's career statistics.
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Black's Tire Ford F-150

  • Tanner Gray heads into the fifth race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for a rare Thursday night showdown under the lights.
  • Through the opening four rounds, Gray has two top-fives and three top-10 finishes with an average finish of 8.5. He sits tied for fourth in the series standings, 31 points behind leader Chandler Smith.
  • Thursday night will be the New Mexico driver's fourth career appearance at Martinsville. Last October was his personal best finish at the track with a third place.
  • Black's Tire returns to the No. 15 for the second of four races this season. Gray and Black's Tire kicked off the season together with a fourth-place run at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway to start the year.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150

  • Taylor Gray returns to the seat of the No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for his second start of the NCWTS season.
  • Two weeks ago at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Gray qualified ninth but had an up-and-down day after getting taken out on lap one, rebounding to 11th midway through the race and then losing brakes on the final lap and finishing 26th.
  • The Ford driver earned his first career NCWTS top-10 finish at Martinsville last October.
  • After Martinsville, Gray will take two months off from Truck Series competition before returning to the No. 17 on June 4th at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

