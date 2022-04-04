NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Martinsville Speedway

Hailie Deegan makes her 28th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start this Thursday as she lines up under the bright lights of Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

The fifth race of the NCWTS season marks Deegan's second career start at Martinsville. The Temecula, CA native brought home a top-20 performance in her first appearance at "The Paperclip."

Veteran signal-caller Mike Hillman Jr. has enjoyed plenty of success at the half-mile oval, netting eight top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes throughout his storied Truck Series career.

Wastequip returns to the No. 1 for the second time this season. The w

aste handling equipment manufacturer

made their debut appearance on Deegan's Ford F-150 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.