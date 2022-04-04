NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Martinsville Speedway

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
- Taylor Gray returns to the seat of the No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for his second start of the NCWTS season.
- Two weeks ago at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Gray qualified ninth but had an up-and-down day after getting taken out on lap one, rebounding to 11th midway through the race and then losing brakes on the final lap and finishing 26th.
- The Ford driver earned his first career NCWTS top-10 finish at Martinsville last October.
- After Martinsville, Gray will take two months off from Truck Series competition before returning to the No. 17 on June 4th at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
