Jessica Friesen to Drive Hfr Number 62 Halmar International Toyota Tundra Pro on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway (4/16/22) And Knoxville Raceway (6/8/22)

Halmar Friesen Racing (HFR) has announced today that Jessica Friesen will return to drive the HFR number 62 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra Pro. Jessica Friesen will enter the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 16th and the NASCAR Camping World Race at Knoxville Raceway on June 18th. The truck’s crew chief will be Trip Bruce. Jessica Friesen, who is an accomplished Dirt Modified and Sprint Car driver, is looking forward to her return on dirt in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series behind the wheel of the HFR 62.

Jessica Friesen shared, “I’m pumped to get another shot with the truck on the dirt! I am beyond grateful to Halmar International and Chris Larsen for believing in Stewart and I, in this team, and in our family. I’ve watched Chris, Stewart, and Trip work very hard the past few years to build Halmar Friesen racing into a top Nascar Camping World Truck Series team. We have an amazing group at HFR, and the performance in 2022 is showing it. To get the opportunity to compete at this level is a racer's dream, and I get to do it again with my husband as my teammate and with our son by our sides.

I’m looking forward to representing not only Halmar International but also great partners CorPak Merchandising, A. Colarusso & Son, FX Caprara Car Companies, Bill Lake Modular Homes, and Parks Companies. We’re very thankful to have great friends on board.

April is also a special month to us as it is World Autism month. We’ve created AIM AUTISM. Over the last 3 years we’ve raised and donated over $300,000 to local schools and organizations. I can’t wait to get back on track at Bristol to work with Stew and the team as we dial in our HFR TRD Pro’s on Dirt!”

HFR PR