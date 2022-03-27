Chandler Smith Battles Back to Fifth-Place Finish at COTA

Chandler Smith was running fifth with five laps reaming in Saturday’s XPEL 225 at COTA when he radioed to his crew that he was experience an issue with rear end of his Safelite Tundra TRD Pro. Smith fell back a few positions before a late caution came out and sent the race into overtime.

Veteran crew chief Danny Stockman summoned his young driver to pit road, where the team evaluated that the issue was a loose wheel. After putting four fresh tires on Smith’s Toyota, he returned to the track scored in the 24th position. Over the course of two overtime periods, the talented teenager was able to work his way back to the fifth position by the time the race ended.