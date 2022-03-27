Kyle Busch Finishes Third in Truck Series Road Course Debut

· Busch once again found himself on the front row to start the final stage as the lead trucks came down pit road during the stage break.

· With just seven laps remaining, Busch was in a battle for the lead with the No. 52 of Stewart Friesen who would force the No. 51 Safelite Tundra off the track briefly but was able to hold onto the lead.

· Busch was in control of the race before the seventh caution of the day came out on Lap 41, forcing the first overtime restart of the day.

· As the field made the climb into Turn 1 on the first overtime restart, Busch was able to clear the No. 7 of Bowman for the lead before the caution flag came out, forcing another green-white-checkered start.

· Busch once again got a good jump on the restart and cleared the field off Turn 1 again. Entering Turn 11, the No. 7 and the No. 52 collided and both moved up into Busch, opening the door for Zane Smith to take the lead.