Nemechek Rebounds from Penalty for Runner-Up Finish

· Nemechek and the No. 4 team had their work cut out for them in the final stage as they would start at the rear of the field.
· With just 10-laps remaining in the race, Nemechek still found himself outside of the top 20 in 22nd.
· Just five laps later, the second-generation driver wheeled his ROMCO Tundra TRD Pro into the top-10 and was scored eighth.
· The seventh caution of the day came out on Lap 41, setting up the field for a green-white-checkered overtime finish with Nemechek in fifth.
· The field would make it just six turns in the first overtime before the eighth and final caution of the day came out for the No. 02 truck stuck in the gravel trap.
· Coming up to Turn 1 on the second overtime restart, the leaders found themselves tangled up in a three-wide battle which opened the door for Nemechek to move up to second place.
· Nemechek attempted to gain on race leader Zane Smith during the final turns of the race but was unable to catch him, bringing home a second-place finish and his first top-five of the season.