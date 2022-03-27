Nemechek Rebounds from Penalty for Runner-Up Finish

Despite being faced with adversity and sent to the rear of the field twice, John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 ROMCO team rebounded to score their first top-five of the 2022 campaign with a second-place finish at Circuit of the Americas.

Nemechek was scheduled to start Saturday’s 42-lap event in 11 th before being sent to the rear for unapproved adjustments. It didn’t take long for the talented wheelman to make his way through the field in the first stage before electing to pit early before the stage break and forfeit stage points in exchange for track position later in the race.

During the middle stanza, Nemechek was spun out battling for the lead which forced him to bring his No. 4 Tundra TRD Pro down pit road for an unscheduled stop. During the stop, the No. 4 team was tagged for an uncontrolled tire penalty, forcing them to begin the final stage from the rear of the field.