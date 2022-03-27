NCWTS Race Recap: Circuit of the Americas

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 9th Finish: 26th Taylor Gray qualified ninth for his first Truck Series start of the 2022 season. On the opening lap of the XPEL 225, Gray sustained left front and rear quarter panel damage from contact with another truck and tumbled down the leaderboard to 23rd.

With many of the leaders short pitting the first stage, Gray stayed out and finished 11th in Stage 1 before coming down pit road for tires, fuel and damage repair.

The Ford pilot restarted from 30th and was back up to 17th when the caution flag waved on lap 21. He would pit during the caution period, restart 27th and finish 19th at the end of Stage 2.

The youngest Gray stayed out during the break and fired off from 10th for the final stage. A stage that would be treacherous for the 17-year-old driver as he fell to 19th by lap 34 and was forced to pit for slight damage repair. He rejoined the field in 27th.

The yellow flag was displayed with three laps to go, and a green-white-checkered scenario was in order with Gray sitting in 18th. A subsequent yellow sent the race to overtime and a second attempt at the green-white-checkered, contact with another truck severed the brakes on the No. 17 and Gray limped the F-150 home for a 26th-place finish.