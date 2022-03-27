Sunday, Mar 27

NCWTS Race Recap: Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Mar 26 93
NCWTS Race Recap: Circuit of the Americas NK Photography Photo
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150

Start: 23rd

Finish: 34th

  • Hailie Deegan qualified 23rd ahead of her second career Circuit of the Americas appearance.
  • The 20-year-old quickly climbed up the charts, sitting 18th by the conclusion of the first lap. After easing into the mid-pack, Deegan was penalized for cutting the esses on lap seven, resulting in a pass-through penalty.
  • The No. 1 team was able to swiftly rebound by implementing a short-pit strategy. Deegan found herself in 16th at the start of Stage 2, reaching as high as 11th on the lap 15 restart. The momentum was halted when Deegan was pushed off the track in the fight for the 15th position on lap 24, dropping her a handful of spots down the order.
  • As Stage 2 came to an end, an increasingly tight Monster Energy F-150 would make the afternoon more difficult, forcing Deegan to battle to stay within the Top-20.
  • Following a fuel-only pit stop at the conclusion of Stage 2, Deegan restarted 19th with less than 15 laps to go. An incident shortly after the field went green derailed the Temecula, CA native’s afternoon, leaving her front end terminally damaged as a result of a collision with a spinning truck. Deegan would be classified with a 34th place finish in the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas.
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 28th

Finish: 17th

  • Tanner Gray qualified 28th for the XPEL 225. In the opening two laps he was up to 13th, but handling began to fade, and he was back to 18th after seven laps.
  • Jerry Baxter called his driver down pit road on lap nine for tires, fuel and minor adjustments to try and improve rear grip. The No. 15 would rejoin the field in 24th and finish there at the conclusion of Stage 1.
  • By short pitting the stage, Gray restarted for Stage 2 from the 10th position. He was up to seventh before getting turned around by a fellow competitor, which relegated him back to 28th.
  • When the caution flag waved on lap 21, the Ford driver pitted for tires and fuel once again. He would restart 18th and finish there at the conclusion of Stage 2.
  • A caution with three to go set up a green-white-checkered with Gray in the 17th spot. On the first attempt, he sustained heavy nose damage and had to pit under yellow. After repairs, he restarted 24th and under the checkered flag in 17th.
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 9th

Finish: 26th

  • Taylor Gray qualified ninth for his first Truck Series start of the 2022 season. On the opening lap of the XPEL 225, Gray sustained left front and rear quarter panel damage from contact with another truck and tumbled down the leaderboard to 23rd.
  • With many of the leaders short pitting the first stage, Gray stayed out and finished 11th in Stage 1 before coming down pit road for tires, fuel and damage repair.
  • The Ford pilot restarted from 30th and was back up to 17th when the caution flag waved on lap 21. He would pit during the caution period, restart 27th and finish 19th at the end of Stage 2.
  • The youngest Gray stayed out during the break and fired off from 10th for the final stage. A stage that would be treacherous for the 17-year-old driver as he fell to 19th by lap 34 and was forced to pit for slight damage repair. He rejoined the field in 27th.
  • The yellow flag was displayed with three laps to go, and a green-white-checkered scenario was in order with Gray sitting in 18th. A subsequent yellow sent the race to overtime and a second attempt at the green-white-checkered, contact with another truck severed the brakes on the No. 17 and Gray limped the F-150 home for a 26th-place finish.
 

Next event: Blue Emu 200 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA on April 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

 

DGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Strong Performance By MHR Teammates At COTA Nemechek Rebounds from Penalty for Runner-Up Finish »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.