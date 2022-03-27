NCWTS Race Recap: Circuit of the Americas

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
Start: 23rd
Finish: 34th
- Hailie Deegan qualified 23rd ahead of her second career Circuit of the Americas appearance.
- The 20-year-old quickly climbed up the charts, sitting 18th by the conclusion of the first lap. After easing into the mid-pack, Deegan was penalized for cutting the esses on lap seven, resulting in a pass-through penalty.
- The No. 1 team was able to swiftly rebound by implementing a short-pit strategy. Deegan found herself in 16th at the start of Stage 2, reaching as high as 11th on the lap 15 restart. The momentum was halted when Deegan was pushed off the track in the fight for the 15th position on lap 24, dropping her a handful of spots down the order.
- As Stage 2 came to an end, an increasingly tight Monster Energy F-150 would make the afternoon more difficult, forcing Deegan to battle to stay within the Top-20.
- Following a fuel-only pit stop at the conclusion of Stage 2, Deegan restarted 19th with less than 15 laps to go. An incident shortly after the field went green derailed the Temecula, CA native’s afternoon, leaving her front end terminally damaged as a result of a collision with a spinning truck. Deegan would be classified with a 34th place finish in the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas.