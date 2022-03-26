Carson Hocevar - XPEL 225 Race Recap

Start: 6th

Finish: 8th

Driver Point Standings: 12th

Owner Point Standings: 13th

Race Rundown – No. 42 PlainsCapital Bank/MG Machinery Chevrolet Silverado

Hocevar held on to his top-10 starting position for a majority of the opening stage before pitting from sixth-place on lap nine for a scheduled four tire stop before the end of stage one. After rejoining the field in 19th, Hocevar came across the line 16th in the opening stage and opted to not pit at the stage break, allowing him to restart stage two in sixth-place.

Hocevar picked his way through traffic in the first two laps of stage two to make his way up to fourth-place before pitting under caution on lap 21 for four tires and fuel. He made up 11 positions from the time of the restart to the end of stage two to pick up three stage points with an eighth-place result.

With ten laps to go, Hocevar restarted third and quickly made his way into second-place with a pass on the inside in turn one. On the following restart on the outside of the front row, Hocevar was shoved up the race track and fell back to eighth-place before ultimately restarting 10th for the first overtime. Despite the race ending under caution in the second overtime, Hocevar was able to secure his second top-10 finish of the season with an eighth-place result.

Hocevar on his second top-10 finish of the season: “Overall, it was a pretty good day for our No. 42 PlainsCapital Bank/MG Machinery Chevrolet Silverado. To be lined up on the front row with less than ten to go put us in a great position, but we kind of got used up at the end and then it became a shoving match the rest of the way. We had really good speed and ran in the top-five most of the day but I wasn’t able to capitalize in the right lanes on the right restarts.”

Niece Motorsports PR