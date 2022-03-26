Lawless Alan - XPEL 225 Race Recap

Start: 24th

Finish: 11th

Driver Point Standings: 22nd

Owner Point Standings: 25th

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Alan and the No. 45 team were forced to start at the rear of the field in Saturday’s XPEL 225 after making adjustments prior to the race, but quickly made up ground in the early laps of stage one. On lap six, Alan was scored 23rd before crossing the line in 13th-place at the end of stage one. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Alan restarted 23rd but made his way into the top-10 by lap 22, scored in seventh-place.

The No. 45 team received a pit road penalty following their pit stop before the start of the final stage for an uncontrolled tire, forcing Alan to restart at the rear of the field. Alan was scored 22nd with ten laps to go, but worked his way into the top-15 with three to go before heading into the first of two overtimes.

Alan restarted the second and final overtime in ninth-place and narrowly missed his first career top-10 finish, but came away with a career-best 11th-place effort and was the highest finishing rookie in the XPEL 225.

Alan on his career-best finish Saturday at Circuit of the Americas: “It was a really solid day for our No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet team here at Circuit of the Americas to come away with an 11th-place finish. We overcame a pit road penalty before the start of the final stage and drove back through the field after starting at the rear. I’m really proud of my team, AUTOParkit, and Niece Motorsports for putting in a ton of work. We learned throughout the race that everyone trying to wreck me ended up wrecking themselves which allowed us to finish ahead of them. It was a really solid day.”

Niece Motorsports PR