Kris Wright - XPEL 225 Race Recap

Start: 17th

Finish: 15th

Driver Point Standings: 17th

Owner Point Standings: 20th

Race Rundown – No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Wright and the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation team worked to find a good balance for their Chevrolet Silverado during the first stage of Saturday’s XPEL 225. Wright wheeled the No. 44 to a 14th-place finish in stage one and, after restarting 22nd for stage two, worked his way back into the top-15 by lap 20.

Wright came away with a 13th-place finish in stage two and made a scheduled four tire stop at the stage break. While under caution on lap 29, Wright reported a tire rub which forced the No. 44 team to give up its track position to address the issue and come down pit road to pull the fenders out.

Despite restarting in the back half of the field, Wright maneuvered his way through traffic and evaded a number of spins in front of him to climb his way back into the top-20 – and eventually the top-15 – to come away with a season-best finish of 15th Saturday.

Wright on his performance in the first road course event of the season: “We had a fun but disappointing day here at Circuit of the Americas. We really focused on working on the truck in the first stage before I figured out some things that I was able to put to use during the second and third stages. We were really fast in the second stage but gave up some track position with the strategy we were on. After that put us in the back of the field, we were collected three or four times in different incidents. All in all, we came back with a top-15 finish which is unbelievable. Thanks to First National Bank for supporting our No. 44 team this weekend. We will be up there one of these days, we just need some better luck.”

Niece Motorsports PR