Dean Thompson - XPEL 225 Race Recap

Start: 33rd

Finish: 29th

Driver Point Standings: 27th

Owner Point Standings: 30th

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Despite starting 33rd in his first career road course event in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Thompson battled through the field in the opening stage to cross the line 21st. After restarting 27th to begin stage two, Thompson went for a spin on lap 15 and lost power in his No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, forcing him to take it to the garage to fix an alternator issue.

Thompson rejoined the field on lap 27, six laps down in 32nd-place before ultimately crossing the line 29th in Saturday’s XPEL 225.

Thompson on his run at Circuit of the Americas: “It was a tough day for our No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team. We had some mechanical issues early, but our team was able to work quickly to remedy the issue and get us back on the track to finish the race. I learned a lot today in my first road course start and I’m looking forward to building on that as the season rolls on.”

Niece Motorsports PR