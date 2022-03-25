Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Circuit of the Americas March Preview

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN | AIRBOX Air Purifier

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Spotter: Tony Raines



2022 Driver Points Position: Seventh | 2022 Owner Points Position: Ninth



Chassis Intel: AM Racing Chassis No. 110; previously raced at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on August 7, 2021 (Start: 20th | Finish: 16th).

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Strong Start: Three races into the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self are backing up their solid pace from 2021.



Following their back-to-back top-10 finishes of the season at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and the most recent race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Self carries an average finish of 10.7 and is nestled seventh in the championship driver standings, with AM Racing holding firm in ninth in the Truck Series owner standings.



Welcome Home: AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self consider this weekend’s race the most important of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.



Self is a native of Austin, Texas with his marketing partners on his No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado all from the state of Texas.



The team is expected to have over 100 people attending the race in the grandstands and garage throughout the 3.4-mile road course.



Texas Pride: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN and on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the fourth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million

Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Welcome Back: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as a major associate marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides themselves having the absolute best commercial grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for six races between the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.



New Look: The AM Racing team will continue its new look with their No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado. Instead of their traditional red and white paint scheme, the team will unveil a red, white and blue livery for the organization’s seventh season of competition.



AM Racing x2: This weekend at COTA, AM Racing will showcase a second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the first of a part-time schedule in 2022.



Super Late Model standout and fellow Austin, Texas native Logan Bearden will pilot the team’s No. 37 Bearden Automotive | Parker Electric Chevrolet Silverado.



Longtime industry veteran Jamie Jones will serve as crew chief of AM Racing’s second Truck Series entry which will feature a rotating list of drivers throughout the remaining 20 races of the season.



Last year, the organization tested the waters of a second Truck Series effort at Knoxville Raceway.



Brett Moffitt drove the No. 37 Concrete Supply | Destiny Homes Chevrolet Silverado in the event. Moffitt contended for a top-five finish before a late-race accident relegated the former Truck Series champion and team to a 38th place finish.



Banner Year: Last season, Austin Wayne Self and AM Racing enjoyed a banner year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



In 22 races, the team had just four finishes of 23rd or worse but maintained an average finish of 17.6 following the November Lucas Oil 150 season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.



He mirrored his 2018 Truck Series season where he finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings maintaining an average finishing position of 17.0.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Circuit of the America Stats: Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 will mark Self’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in the “Lone Star State”



Last May in a rain-soaked event, Self qualified 29th and utilized the 41-lap race to maneuver his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado to a respectable 16th place finish.



He has completed 41 of the 41 laps available for a 100-percentage lap completion.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Self has made eight starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish, and carrying an average finishing position of 14.6.



Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | FR8 Auctions 208 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Self made his 132nd career Truck Series start.



Starting seventh in his No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST after qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather, Self maintained a strong pace – hovering inside or just outside the top-10 for the third Truck Series race of the season.



When the checkered flag flew, Self landed 10th for his second consecutive top-10 finish for AM Racing this season.



To The Point(s): Entering COTA, Self sits seventh in the championship standings.



21 points separate Self from fifth in the championship standings currently held by Ben Rhodes with 20 races remaining this season.



48 points separate Self from first in the championship standings occupied by Chandler Smith.



AM Racing’s No. 22 team secures seventh in the Truck Series owner standings.



Calling the Shots: Ryan Salomon will continue to lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team in 2022, including this weekend at Atlanta.



This weekend marks his 29th race as crew chief for Self and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. During his tenure, he guided Self to an average finish of 16.0 during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 132 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning six years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.2.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



The couple is also expecting and will welcome their first child, a girl in June of 2022.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Circuit of the Americas: “This is another huge weekend for our AM Racing team. I am so pumped to be racing in my hometown city of Austin, Texas. Because of the rain last year, I really feel like we did not get to execute the race like we wanted too, but this weekend should be a great opportunity to do so.



“I’m also excited to see AM Racing bring two trucks to the track this weekend with my friend Logan Bearden in the No. 37 Chevrolet Silverado. I look forward to racing with him over the course of 42 laps.



“We will have a lot of friends, family and our marketing partners at the race on Saturday and I love racing on road courses, so I’m keeping my hopes up that we can have a good race and capture another top-10 finish in 2022.”



On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I’m incredibly proud of everyone on this AM Racing team. We had a fast No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST throughout a very intense race.



“I thought we could have had a better finish but we got shuffled a little bit there in the last couple of laps. Still, we brought home a top-10 finish and that’s something to build on again heading to my hometown track at Circuit of the Americas.”



On Strong 2022 Start: “I am incredibly proud of everyone on this AM Racing team. Everyone is working hard to keep our momentum alive and following our performance at Atlanta, I believe our team is hungrier than ever to go to COTA and see if we can propel our AM Racing team back into the top-five with a little strategy.”

Social Spotlight:

Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.

Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.



For more information on Don’t Mess With Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.

For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.

For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.

For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.

Race Information:

The XPEL 225 (42 laps | 143.22 miles) is the fourth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., March 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on race day, Sat., March 26, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

AM Racing PR