Young’s Motorsports Circuit of the Americas Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 41st | 2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 16

Engine : Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Young’s Motorsports welcome Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST.

The former Truck Series winner returns to the organization for his second race this season and first since Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway earlier this month.

Welcome Aboard: For the fourth Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc . as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the XPEL 225.

The Lowdown: Last month, Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday’s race at COTA.

In addition to Las Vegas and COTA, Grala will also compete at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt race, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Ill.), Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Circuit of the America Stats: Saturday afternoon’s

XPEL 225 will mark Grala’s second Truck Series start at the famed Austin, Texas road course.

Last year, Grala qualified second in the rain and found himself in contention to deliver the Young’s Motorsports team their second career Truck Series win but eventually finished second after leading 11 laps.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Grala has made five starts throughout his career with two top-five and three top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 10.2.

Double Duty: In addition to Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at COTA, Grala will also compete in Sunday afternoon’s Echopark Texas Grand Prix driving for The Money Team (TMT) Racing.

Grala will make his second Cup Series start of the year aboard the No. 50 Pit Viper Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | FR8 Auctions 208 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Jesse Little returned to the driving duties of the No. 02 Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado RST.

After starting deep in the field, Little utilized the 135-lap race to climb from his 34th place starting position and a well-balanced No. 02 Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado RST in Stage 3 to earn a hard-fought 15th place finish.

The finish allowed Young’s Motorsports to maintain 18th in the Truck Series championship owner standings entering COTA.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his fifth Truck Series race. In 2017, he guided Austin Hill to a respectable 17th place finish at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway after starting 27th.

Last weekend, he guided Young’s Motorsports driver Jesse Little to a competitive 15th place finish at the newly repaved Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Circuit of the Americas: “COTA is one of the weekends I’ve been looking forward to the most in 2022. I really feel like we had a great shot to win the race here last year, leading a lot of laps and ultimately finishing second ahead of many powerhouse teams in the series.

“This year’s race is going to be stacked again, but Young’s Motorsports and I are going into it with confidence feeling like we can contend for the win again. I’ll be running double duty this weekend in Trucks and Cup, so there will be a lot on my plate to manage between the two vehicles.