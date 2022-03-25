Young’s Motorsports Circuit of the Americas Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): DERM DUDE
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London
2022 Driver Points Position: 20th
2022 Owner Points Position: 23rd
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 5
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to the luxurious Circuit of the Americas (COTA) Road Course aboard a new number and under new leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.
No. 123: This weekend at COTA, Boyd will make his 123rd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 70Th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Welcome Aboard: Derm Dude™, the disruptive men’s grooming brand redefining the marketplace for all things ‘Beard, Body, and Tattoo’ will make its debut with Boyd in the fourth Truck Series race of the season.
Derm Dude™ is a disruptor in the men’s grooming industry. With a strong focus on all things beard, body, and tattoo, Derm Dude™ is committed to developing products with power-packed performance ingredients that deliver mega results every time.
COTA marks the first of three Truck Series races in 2022, where Derm Dude™ will serve as the anchor partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Circuit of the America Stats Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 will mark Boyd’s first Truck Series race at the 3.4-mile, 20-turn road course.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Boyd has made three starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 29.7.
Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | FR8 Auctions 208 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Boyd made his 69th career Truck Series start.
Starting 30th in his No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST, Boyd continued to make forward progression during the race and took advantage of the draft to move inside the top-20 at the checkered flag.
The 20th place finish is a career-best for Boyd in four career Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile Hampton, Ga. race track.
To The Point(s): Entering COTA, Boyd sits 20th in the championship standings.
11 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Derek Kraus with 20 races remaining this season.
Just 25 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Matt Crafton.
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 23rd in the Truck Series owner standings.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 69 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.5.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Derm Dude™ Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.
He will crew chief his 50th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 49 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.
This weekend marks his second race as crew chief at COTA.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
On COTA: “Our No. 12 Derm Dude™ Chevrolet Silverado RST looks awesome and it’s ready to do some work at Circuit of the Americas this weekend. I love Texas and any chance to race there gets me pumped.
“COTA has its own set of challenges and the No. 12 team and I are ready to tackle those. Ready for the weekend.
"I enjoy the challenges of road course racing and hope to deliver the Young’s Motorsports team another strong finish to keep our 2022 season pointed in the right direction.”
On Derm Dude™ Partnership: “We’ve got some awesome things planned with this partnership. I’ve already got the beard. I’m always working out my body. So, the last piece of the puzzle is a tattoo.
“That’s right, I’m getting a tattoo of a NASCAR win sticker to commemorate my first win and Derm Dude is going to be there documenting it. Add to that a killer paint scheme at some amazing race tracks and we’ve got the formula for a really fun season with Derm Dude.”