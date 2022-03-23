Front Row Motorsports Truck Team Looks to Repeat at COTA

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 team will head south this weekend to the Lone Star state. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will race in Austin, Texas for the first road course event of the season at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).



Front Row Motorsports (FRM) comes into the truck event as the defending champion of the race. Smith, the Daytona winner, will look to keep the trophy with FRM on Saturday. He has momentum coming off a top-five finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this past weekend. “I feel well prepared for this weekend's race at COTA," Smith stated. "I finished in the top-10 there last year and I know this No. 38 Speedco F-150 will be strong. They proved that last year with Todd taking the win."



Smith is excited to carry Speedco this weekend in Austin, hoping to put the brand in victory lane.



“We all know where this truck finished last time we went to COTA", said Smith. "That was such a huge win for this team and I hope we can replicate that success this weekend, this time with Speedco on board."



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at COTA will air live on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FS1.



FRM PR