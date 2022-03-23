Lawless Alan - XPEL 225 Race Advance

Alan on the first road course race on the schedule at Circuit of the Americas: “I’m really excited to head to Circuit of the Americas this week with Niece Motorsports and AUTOParkit. Circuit of the Americas is one of the few tracks on the schedule that I have experience at. Bringing my experience from running Trans Am TA2 and legend cars on road courses to the track this week gives our No. 45 team a really good chance to have a strong run and we’re looking forward to it.”

Alan at Circuit of the Americas: Saturday’s XPEL 225 marks Alan’s second career start at Circuit of the Americas in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). Alan ran to a 23rd-place finish in the 2021 event after starting 32nd.

Alan makes his fourth career road course start in the NCWTS Saturday. He finished 36th in his first career truck series start on the road course at Daytona International Speedway last season and placed 32nd at Watkins Glen last August.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ scheme for Saturday’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas.

Last time out (Fr8 208 – Start: 24th / Finish: 33rd): Alan battled his way through traffic in the opening laps of Saturday’s Fr8 208 after starting 24th. Following a 30th-place finish in stage one, the team made key adjustments and Alan made his way into the top-15 by the end of stage two, lining up to restart in 14th for the final stage. Poised for a top-10 finish, Alan’s fate was sealed on lap 68 when he was collected in a multi-truck incident in turn three that caused nose damage to the No. 45. Alan made several stops to pit road to repair the damage, but an overheating issue persisted and brought his day to an abrupt end.

