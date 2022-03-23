Carson Hocevar - XPEL 225 Race Advance

Hocevar on the first road course event of the season at Circuit of the Americas: “I feel good about the No. 42 team’s return to Circuit of the Americas this week. We ran seventh last year in wet conditions and the track never truly dried out until the very end. I believe the gains we made at Watkins Glen later on in the season last year allowed us to run up front and lead laps which showed the strength of our road course program. [Crew Chief] Phil [Gould] and the guys have been circling this race to take that next step and I think we found a lot of things we were missing last year to focus on this week which makes me excited for what we’re bringing to the track.”

Hocevar at Circuit of the Americas: Hocevar makes his second career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at Circuit of the Americas in Saturday’s XPEL 225. Hocevar ran to a seventh-place finish in the 2021 event after starting 17th.

Saturday marks Hocevar’s fifth career road course start in the NCWTS and has an average finish of 14.7. Hocevar has a pair of top-10 finishes in his previous four starts with a seventh-place finish at Circuit of the Americas and a 10th-place showing at Watkins Glen in 2021.

On the Truck: Hocevar and the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will run Saturday’s XPEL 225 with support from MG Machinery and PlainsCapital Bank.

Last time out (Fr8 208 – Start: 5th / Finish: 27th): Hocevar ran in line with the leaders in the opening laps of Saturday’s Fr8 208, making his way to third before the No. 42 fell out of line with ten to go in stage one culminating in an 18th-place result. He rebounded to make his way back into the top-10 on lap 49 and held on to earn two stage points with a ninth-place finish in stage two. After restarting the final stage fourth, Hocevar reported a tire rub on the left rear and made a pair of stops under caution to remedy the issue. The No. 42 team continued to work to correct the issue and ultimately settled for a 27th-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR