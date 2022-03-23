Kris Wright - XPEL 225 Race Advance

Wright on making his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Circuit of the Americas: “I am excited to get to the Circuit of the Americas for the first road course event of the season. We had some good speed there last year with the NASCAR Xfinity Series start. I am looking forward to what we can do in our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado. It is great having support from F.N.B. Corporation again this week in what should be a solid result for Niece Motorsports. I know our team has been working hard in the shop to prepare this truck for Saturday.”

Wright at Circuit of the Americas: This weekend marks Wright’s debut appearance at the Circuit of the Americas with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). Wright has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Circuit of the Americas. In 2021 with Sam Hunt Racing, he qualified in the 36th-place and finished in the 32nd-place, due to a mechanical failure.

In one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start on a road course, Kris Wright recorded a 25th-place finish at the DAYTONA (Fla.) Road Course on August 16, 2020. The start was his debut in NASCAR national series competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, his single series start of the 2020 season.

On the Truck: Wright and the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the red, white, and blue F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme Saturday.

Last Time Out (Fr8 208 – Start: 21st / Finish: 21st): Wright and the No. 44 team worked to find the right balance on the F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado in the opening laps of Saturday’s Fr8 208 and after finishing stage one 32nd, he made his way into the top-20 to start the final stage. Wright was running 22nd when the caution flag flew on lap 90, and shortly after the restart, he suffered a flat right front tire that caused him to make contact with the outside wall in turn three. The No. 44 team worked to make repairs on pit road and kept Wright on the lead lap to earn a 21st-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR