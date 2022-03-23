Dean Thompson - XPEL 225 Race Advance

Thompson on making his first road course start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: “The No. 40 Worldwide Express team is excited to get to Circuit of the Americas for the first road course race of the season. Our team has been working tirelessly in the shop to get our road course truck prepared and I’m confident that we’ll have a fast Chevrolet Silverado coming off the hauler down in Austin. I’m looking forward to getting some road racing experience early in the year that will benefit our team as the season goes on.”

Thompson at Circuit of the Americas: Thompson makes his first career start at Circuit of the Americas in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in Saturday’s XPEL 225.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers colors on board for Saturday’s XPEL 225.

Last time out (Fr8 208 – Start: 13th / Finish: 34th): Thompson ran with the lead pack in stage one and stayed in line to pick up a 17th-place finish in the opening stage. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Thompson restarted outside the top-20 and made his way up to 12th by lap 45. On the final restart of stage two, Thompson restarted eighth and picked up his first-career stage points with a seventh-place finish in stage two. Shortly after the final stage was underway, Thompson got loose in turn three and spun up into the outside wall, ultimately ending his day and resulting in a 34th-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR