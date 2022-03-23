Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks COTA Preview

How do you prepare for one of the newest tracks on the schedule?
“I actually was at COTA not too long ago in a Trans Am car, kind of testing and getting some laps overall. I’ve only been to COTA, this will be my fourth time overall, I’ve been in a TA2 car, I’ve been there in a truck, and I’ve also went and done some driving experience just to get overall laps there. I honestly love the track. Before it rained at the Truck Series race, we were really good, but it took a little while for me to catch up in the rain. Hopefully, it stays dry, and we should have a good showing in our Safelite Tundra.”
Does leading the points after three races give you confidence looking forward?
“Yeah, for sure, every little bit helps. Having a cushion, having a buffer, always helps for a rainy day, so I’m glad overall that we had a solid points day at Atlanta.”
You were able to beat Kyle at Las Vegas. Are you looking forward to racing against him again this weekend?
“I’m just looking forward to beating him and sitting there and bossing him around while he cleans windshields at KBM”