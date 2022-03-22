Alex Bowman to Wheel Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevy Silverado at COTA

Spire Motorsports announced today seven-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) winner Alex Bowman will drive the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s XPEL 225 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).



HendrickCars.com will serve as the effort’s primary sponsor while Ally, Bowman’s primary sponsor in the NCS, will be showcased as an associate sponsor on the truck’s decklid and lower-rear quarter panels.



Bowman, a native of Tucson, Ariz., is the full-time driver of Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NCS. The 28-year-old tallied four wins on NASCAR’s senior circuit in 2021 and earned his first win of 2022 earlier this month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Spire Motorsports made its NCWTS debut in February’s NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway where Austin Hill raced at the front of the field for most of the night until a flat right-front tire, late in the race, stalled his bid for the checkers. The team is led by championship-winning industry veterans Mike Greci and Kevin “Bono” Manion.



While Saturday’s race will mark Bowman’s first NCWTS start at COTA, he started 12th, led three laps and finished eighth in last year’s inaugural NCS race the famed 3.41-mile, 20-turn, Austin, Texas circuit.



“I’m eager to get back to COTA this weekend and make as many laps as I can,” said Bowman. “I had a good run in the Ally Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports last year and being able to race Spire Motorsports’ Chevy Silverado this year will be a great help as we get ready for Sunday. The more laps the better at a place like COTA. Spire Motorsports proved at Daytona they build trucks capable of racing at the front of the field so this weekend will be a great opportunity to get some extra seat time and try and race for the win.”



In five NCS races this season, Bowman has notched one win, two top 10s and is currently ninth in the NCS championship point standings. Despite being a veteran of 230 NCS starts, Saturday’s 42-lap NCWTS affair will mark just his third time behind the wheel of a Truck Series entry.



“Alex is going to be a great help to our team,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “He’s an excellent road racer who works hard at getting even better. Between Alex, Mike Greci and Bono Manion, we’ve got a great shot to put our best foot forward Saturday afternoon. We’re grateful to Mr. (Rick) Hendrick, HendrickCars.com and Ally for the support this weekend.”



The XPEL 225 from Circuit of the Americas will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, March 26 beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR