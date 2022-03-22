Austin, TX Mayor to Proclaim March 26th "Tyler Ankrum Day"

Steve Adler, Mayor of the City of Austin, TX will officially proclaim March 26, 2022, as, “Tyler Ankrum Day.” Ankrum, who will compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) XPEL 225 at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, will make his second start at the 3.41-mile track. In 2021, Ankrum became the first NASCAR pole winner at COTA and went on to finish third in the inaugural event.

In addition to Ankrum’s on-track success in Austin, TX, the San Bernardino, Calif. native has a proven track record of success in his young career and has been an exemplary role model to his fellow drivers, fans, and the members of Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA), the official partner of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE). Additionally, LiUNA! has proven themselves as strong community partners and fierce advocates for the workers of Austin.

“This is really special,” Ankrum said. “To have my very own day in Austin is crazy, but it’s truly an honor to be recognized and represent not only the city of Austin, but the more than 500,000 LIUNA members and all the NASCAR fans out there.”

“I had a blast in the rain last year at COTA, sat on the pole, had a strong run, and I am looking forward to getting back there this weekend with my new team, HRE, and Toyota. The new Toyota Tundra TRD Pros are made just down the road from Austin, and we have 30 members of the LIUNA Southwest Laborers District Council attending the race this weekend, as well as Mayor Adler, so I am looking forward to showing them how things are really done in Texas.”

Mayor Adler will join Ankrum, LIUNA and the No. 16 HRE team at COTA on Saturday for his first NASCAR race at the 20-turn track and will officially proclaim “Tyler Ankrum Day” at 9:30 a.m. CT at HRE’s No. 16 hauler in the Camping World Trucks garage. Media members are welcome to join Ankrum and Mayor Adler for the proclamation.

The XPEL 225 at COTA will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT. It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.