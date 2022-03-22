DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Circuit of the Americas

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Tanner Gray heads into the fourth race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season on Saturday afternoon at Circuit of the Americas.

Through three races, Gray has had the best start to a season of his career with two top-fives and three top-10 finishes. The string of solid finishes has the Ford driver sitting second in the series standings, 49 points above the cut line for the playoffs with 13 races to go.

The No. 15 team returns to COTA hoping for much better luck this year after missing qualifying and struggling with engine woes at last year's event and finishing 31st.

Despite showing speed turning left and right in the past, Gray is in pursuit of his first career top-10 on road courses.

