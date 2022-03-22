Wednesday, Mar 23

DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Circuit of the Americas

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150

  • The XPEL 225 marks Hailie Deegan's second start at Circuit of the Americas. The Ford development driver showed promise in her 2021 COTA debut, passing 14 cars en route to a top-15 finish.
  • Deegan will look to rebound from an ill-fated weekend at the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway after a flat tire spurred a chain of events that forced her to a 36th-place finish.
  • The Temecula, CA native gained valuable road course experience in the off-season, making a start in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at Daytona's 3.56-mile course alongside fellow Ford drivers Harrison Burton, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.
  • Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. sat atop the pit box for Deegan's first visit to Austin. However, the pair is still searching for their first top-10 finish together on a non-oval circuit.
  • Click here for Deegan's career statistics.  
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

  • Tanner Gray heads into the fourth race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season on Saturday afternoon at Circuit of the Americas.
  • Through three races, Gray has had the best start to a season of his career with two top-fives and three top-10 finishes. The string of solid finishes has the Ford driver sitting second in the series standings, 49 points above the cut line for the playoffs with 13 races to go.
  • The No. 15 team returns to COTA hoping for much better luck this year after missing qualifying and struggling with engine woes at last year's event and finishing 31st.
  • Despite showing speed turning left and right in the past, Gray is in pursuit of his first career top-10 on road courses.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

 
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150

  • Taylor Gray returns to the seat of the No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 at Circuit of the Americas for his first NCWTS start of the season and sixth of his career.
  • The younger Gray has seen success on the ARCA trail this season with two top-fives in the East series and a victory with the national series at Phoenix Raceway on March 11.
  • In five NCWTS starts, the Ford development prospect has one top-10 to his credit by way of an eighth-place run at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last fall. His next best finish was 12th at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
  • In addition to COTA, Gray's current Truck Series schedule for 2022 consists of Martinsville, Gateway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lucas Oil Raceway Park, Richmond Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway to close out the season.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

DGR PR

