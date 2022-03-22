DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Circuit of the Americas

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
- Taylor Gray returns to the seat of the No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 at Circuit of the Americas for his first NCWTS start of the season and sixth of his career.
- The younger Gray has seen success on the ARCA trail this season with two top-fives in the East series and a victory with the national series at Phoenix Raceway on March 11.
- In five NCWTS starts, the Ford development prospect has one top-10 to his credit by way of an eighth-place run at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last fall. His next best finish was 12th at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
- In addition to COTA, Gray's current Truck Series schedule for 2022 consists of Martinsville, Gateway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lucas Oil Raceway Park, Richmond Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway to close out the season.
- Click here for Gray's career statistics.