AM Racing To Launch Second Part-Time Truck Series Team at Circuit of the Americas

AM Racing confirmed today the organization will launch a second part-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team beginning with Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Logan Bearden, a native of Austin, Texas will serve as a teammate to fellow Austin, Texas driver Austin Wayne Self aboard the No. 37 Bearden Automotive | Parker Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST.

In addition to COTA, Bearden, 26, is expected to pilot the No. 37 AM Racing Chevrolet Silverado RST in select races, while also moving to North Carolina next month where he’ll work full-time out of the team’s headquarters in Statesville, N.C.

Bearden also tested for AM Racing in January at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity with Kevin Cywinski, Tim Self and AM Racing for COTA this weekend,” said Bearden. “I’ve been friends with Austin (Wayne Self) for a long time and now to have the opportunity to be his teammate at our hometown track is really a great and unique opportunity.

“AM Racing has been steadily enhancing their program over the past year and now to have the chance to be part of helping them expand to a second program is incredibly humbling.

“With COTA being a hometown race, it certainly puts the pressure on, but I know that the AM Racing team is bringing me a very competitive truck and I look forward to having a successful NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut on Saturday.”

AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski says the team’s second part-time team will see a rotation list of drivers this season, with the intention to expand the team to full-time alongside Self’s No. 22 team in 2023.

“We’ve been patiently waiting to launch a second AM Racing team and we feel like the opportunity with Logan (Bearden) at COTA is the time to do it,” explained Cywinski. “We tested the waters last year with Brett Moffitt at Knoxville and immediately saw the benefits of a two-truck team.

“Logan has been around the AM Racing program for the past couple of months and he’s certainly fitted in like family. We are thrilled to go to COTA with two teams and allow Logan to showcase his talent in front of a hometown audience – while also looking ahead positively about our No. 37 truck program throughout the remainder of the 2022 schedule.”

Longtime industry crew chief Jamie Jones will lead Bearden’s efforts at COTA.

The XPEL 225 (42 laps | 143.22 miles) is the fourth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., March 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on race day, Sat., March 26, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

