Chandler Smith On Wrong End of Last-Lap Pass at Atlanta

· Between stages Stockman summoned his young driver to pit road for four fresh tires and a full load of fuel. After returning to the track, Smith would line up on the inside of the fifth row when the Final Stage went green on lap 66.
· As cautions began to breed cautions, the Toyota Racing development driver slowly began to move forward. He lined up on the inside of the second row on a restart with 24 laps remaining.
· After getting shuffled back a few positions, the talented teenager began his march forward. With 20 laps remaining he made his way to the inside of Heim and would clear his teammate for the race lead.
· Heim tucked in behind Smith and logged laps waiting to the end of the race to size up a move. After having a flat tire and a subsequent green-flag pit stop, Nemechek came back on the track and was able to slide in behind his two KBM teammates, helping them keep their distance from the trucks scored from third on back.
· On the final lap Heim made his move to the inside and Nemechek elected to follow, leaving Smith without momentum on the outside lane and causing him to get shuffled back to fourth as the field crossed the field.