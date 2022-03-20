Chandler Smith On Wrong End of Last-Lap Pass at Atlanta

Saturday’s Fr8 208 came down to a battle of two 19-year-old drivers for Kyle Busch Motorsports who cut their racing teeth on the quarter-mile track at Atlanta Motor Speedway battling for the win and their home state venue. With 20 laps remaining, Chandler Smith made his way past fellow Georgian Corey Heim for the lead and would remain out front when the field took the white flag as he appeared to be closing in on his second consecutive win of 2022, after winning on a last-lap pass at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The third KBM entry with John Hunter Nemechek had found himself blended in behind Smith and Heim, despite being two laps down after suffering a flat tire under green-flag conditions. As Heim made a move to the inside of Smith, Nemechek followed him, giving him the push that resulted in successfully completing the last-lap pass, while Smith fell back to fourth as the field crossed the stripe.