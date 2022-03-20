Late-Race Flat Tire Spoils Another Strong Run for Nemechek

John Hunter Nemechek once again showed speed, led laps and ran up front, but his tough start to the 2022 season continued Saturday in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After starting at the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments, Nemechek finished ninth in the opening stage of the race and took his first lead of the race on lap 51.

The second-generation driver would battle with ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski with the laps winding down in the second stage. The stage would ultimately end under caution with Nemechek scored in first, picking up 10 stage points and an additional playoff point.

Nemechek and the No. 4 team would be scored eighth as the field took the green flag for the final stage. With just 24 laps remaining and running in the top-10, the No. 4 Pye-Barker Tundra suffered a flat tire after brushing the wall. The damage forced Nemechek to go two-laps down and ultimately finish 24 th .