Happy Homecoming for Heim at Atlanta

· The No. 51 team gained four spots on pit road after stage two, sending Heim back out onto the track in seventh place as the first six trucks elected to stay out on the track during the stage break.

· A three-truck incident in Turn 3 would bring out the fourth caution of the day on lap 69 with Heim scored in the fourth position.

· Following the restart on lap 79, Heim communicated that he was “perfectly happy” with his JBL Tundra. Just six laps later, the 19-year-old driver took his first lead of the race from the No. 17 truck of Ryan Preece.

· Heim held onto the lead for the next 13 laps before ThorSport Racing driver Ben Rhodes took over the lead on lap 98.

· A single-truck incident in Turn 3 brought out the seventh and final caution of the race. As the field came to the choose line, Heim selected the bottom lane and would line up on the front row next to the No. 99 of Rhodes.

· The choice paid off as Heim took the lead once again on lap 108 with a push from KBM teammate, Chandler Smith.

· Heim forfeited the lead to Chandler Smith on lap 115 and would ride in second for the next 20 laps of the race.