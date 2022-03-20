Kraus Charges To Top 10 Finish At Atlanta

Derek Kraus grabbed his first top-10 of the season, with a ninth-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FR8 208 on Saturday at the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 20-year-old made a move on the final lap to gain two spots in the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado RST and secure his 20th career series top-10 finish.

His MHR teammate, Colby Howard, was not as fortunate, however. He got caught up in a multi-truck incident midway through the race and lost two laps as his crew made repairs to the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST. Howard returned to competition and finished 26th.

Kraus – who was third in practice, but had to start 18th after rain on Friday washed out qualifying – made an early charge to the front. He was up to fourth by Lap 10 and finished the first stage of the race in third. He went on to finish 13th in the second stage on Lap 60 and then mounted his battle to get back into the top 10.

Kraus was up to seventh by Lap 100 and in contention for the lead with about 20 laps remaining – running second in line among an inside row of trucks. A shuffle among the leaders, however, left him at the tail of the lead pack in a single-file line. He made several challenges before finally being successful in moving back into the top 10 on the white flag lap. His finish, along with the stage points he netted, boosted him to 15th in the championship standings.

Howard, who was sixth quickest in practice, started the race in 26th and had advanced as high as 17th before getting caught up in the crash on Lap 68.

Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series event marked the first race on the reconfigured 1.54-mile Atlanta track, which features increased banking in the turns and a narrowed racing surface.

MHR always enjoys the race weekend in Atlanta, because it means the team gets to stop by and visit their friends at the headquarters of NAPA AUTO PARTS. In advance of the race, MHR kicked off the weekend of activities with a special dinner with NAPA VIPs on Thursday night.

This year’s activities also included a special visit for Kraus and team co-owner Bill McAnally with Katherine Wooten, Director, Partnership Strategy and Activation. She accompanied them on NAPA AutoCare visits – including the NAPA AutoCare Kennesaw Auto Center, Dalton Automotive and G&S Auto & Muffler.

A special VIP experience at Saturday’s race was available to NAPA guests from Gunter Automotive and Douglas County AutoCare, along with guests from Gates Rubber Company. They received a special tour of the NASCAR garage, attended a meet-and-greet with the drivers and toured the inside of an MHR hauler. Ryan and Tiffany Bishop, owners of multiple NAPA stores in the Atlanta Distribution Center and great customers, served as VIP Guest Crew Members at the event.

This year marks the 32nd season in which McAnally has partnered with NAPA.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“The MHR team brought a very fast NAPA AutoCare Chevy today and it was a lot of fun to race. The new track is definitely interesting, a lot like a superspeedway. I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“We really had a fast Gates Hydraulics Silverado today. We played the conservative game and got plowed through on a caution. We’re looking forward to COTA next week and the opportunity to turn our luck around.”

MHR PR