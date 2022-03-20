Tuesday, Mar 22

GMS Racing NCWTS Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Mar 19 121
GMS Racing NCWTS Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Recap

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 8TH

FINISH: 12TH

POINTS: 16TH

Quote: "Talk about an up and down race for us. Our No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevy was super fast at the start of the race, but we all the sudden began to lose a little bit of that speed towards the midway part. I felt horrible for losing all of our track position by my mistake on pit road, but at least we were able to drive back up through the field there at the end. After the start of the season we've had, we will take a 12th place finish and build on it. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish next time out at COTA!"
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 22ND

FINISH: 13TH

POINTS: 24TH

Quote: “I’m super proud of our No. 24 guys today, it's still not the finish that we would like, but we battled back from two laps down and made the best of what we had. Having to overcome that much adversity in such a short period of time is very hard to do, so I can't stress enough how proud I am of our whole team. I think our Chevy Truck Month Silverado had a lot of speed, and it gives the whole team and I a great confidence boost for the rest of the season. I’m ready for what's up next at COTA and I know this team is ready to go get it done.”

GMS Racing PR

