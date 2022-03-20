NCWTS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 9th Finish: 8th Tanner Gray started 9th in the Fr8 208 by way of NASCAR's performance metric system that set the field after Friday's practice was moved to Saturday morning effectively cancelling qualifying.

The No. 15 truck had good balance throughout the duration of Stage 1 and Gray maintained his position in line late in the run to finish sixth and earn five stage points.

After pitting for fuel only, Gray restarted sixth and was still running there when caution flag waved with five laps remaining in the stage. A brief restart followed by another caution ended Stage 2 under yellow. The Ford Performance F-150 finished eighth to earn three more stage points.

Jerry Baxter opted to go for four tires and fuel at the break, but a pit road speeding penalty sent the young driver to the rear. At the lap 80 caution, Gray was in 15th and came down pit road again to top off with fuel and restarted 21st.

With 47 laps to go, Gray had surged back to the ninth position. The excitement was short-lived though as a scrape with the turn three wall cut the right front tire down on the No. 15. Saved by a caution, he was able to pit and not lose a lap.

The New Mexico native restarted 24th and charged all the way to third with 20 to go. He was in seventh with 15 to go and ultimately finished eighth.

The eighth-place run marked Gray's third straight top-ten finish to start the 2022 season.