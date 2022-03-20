NCWTS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

|
Ryan Preece, No. 17 United Rentals Ford F-150
Start: 11th
Finish: 7th
- Ryan Preece started 11th for the 135-lap Fr8 208 by way of the series performance metric system.
- The veteran driver moved into the top-five in the middle portion of Stage 1, but the ebb and flow of the pack shuffled him back to 11th at the end of the stage.
- Mike Hillman called the truck down pit road for right side tires and fuel. After staying patient throughout the second stage, a late caution ended the stage early and Preece finished 10th.
- The No. 17 United Rentals F-150 came down pit road to add fuel and tape. A penalty for removing equipment sent the Ford driver to the rear.
- When the caution flag waved on lap 80, Preece was back into the top-10. The leaders pitted and he stayed out to inherit the lead. On the restart, he settled into second and maintained there.
- With 20 to go, Preece found himself in 11th, but managed to battle back forward to seventh at the checkered flag.
- The Connecticut native has never finished outside the top-10 in the NCWTS.