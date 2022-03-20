Tuesday, Mar 22

NCWTS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Mar 19 135
NCWTS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150

Start: 27th

Finish: 36th

  • Hailie Deegan started 27th after qualifying was cancelled due to inclement weather. After seven laps, she was up to 19th, however, a flat left rear tire forced her to pit road.
  • Deegan rejoined the field two laps down in 35th. Rubber that was left behind on the axle from the flat tire caught fire and forced the Wastequip F-150 back to pit road on lap 27 and ended the team's day early.
  • The Temecula, California driver was treated and released from the infield care center after climbing out of the No. 1.
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 9th

Finish: 8th

  • Tanner Gray started 9th in the Fr8 208 by way of NASCAR's performance metric system that set the field after Friday's practice was moved to Saturday morning effectively cancelling qualifying.
  • The No. 15 truck had good balance throughout the duration of Stage 1 and Gray maintained his position in line late in the run to finish sixth and earn five stage points.
  • After pitting for fuel only, Gray restarted sixth and was still running there when caution flag waved with five laps remaining in the stage. A brief restart followed by another caution ended Stage 2 under yellow. The Ford Performance F-150 finished eighth to earn three more stage points.
  • Jerry Baxter opted to go for four tires and fuel at the break, but a pit road speeding penalty sent the young driver to the rear. At the lap 80 caution, Gray was in 15th and came down pit road again to top off with fuel and restarted 21st.
  • With 47 laps to go, Gray had surged back to the ninth position. The excitement was short-lived though as a scrape with the turn three wall cut the right front tire down on the No. 15. Saved by a caution, he was able to pit and not lose a lap.
  • The New Mexico native restarted 24th and charged all the way to third with 20 to go. He was in seventh with 15 to go and ultimately finished eighth.
  • The eighth-place run marked Gray's third straight top-ten finish to start the 2022 season.
 

Ryan Preece, No. 17 United Rentals Ford F-150

Start: 11th

Finish: 7th

  • Ryan Preece started 11th for the 135-lap Fr8 208 by way of the series performance metric system.
  • The veteran driver moved into the top-five in the middle portion of Stage 1, but the ebb and flow of the pack shuffled him back to 11th at the end of the stage.
  • Mike Hillman called the truck down pit road for right side tires and fuel. After staying patient throughout the second stage, a late caution ended the stage early and Preece finished 10th.
  • The No. 17 United Rentals F-150 came down pit road to add fuel and tape. A penalty for removing equipment sent the Ford driver to the rear.
  • When the caution flag waved on lap 80, Preece was back into the top-10. The leaders pitted and he stayed out to inherit the lead. On the restart, he settled into second and maintained there.
  • With 20 to go, Preece found himself in 11th, but managed to battle back forward to seventh at the checkered flag.
  • The Connecticut native has never finished outside the top-10 in the NCWTS.
 

Next event: XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
 

DGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« With last-lap pass, Corey Heim gets first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Atlanta GMS Racing NCWTS Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Recap »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.