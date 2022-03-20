Heim Drives to First Truck Series Victory in Home Race

Corey Heim drove past teammate Chandler Smith on the final lap to win the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Toyota development driver from nearby Marietta, Georgia won his first Truck Series race in his fifth career start. Ty Majeski also continued his strong run of top-10 finishes to start the season, coming home a career-best third.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race 3 of 23 – 135 Laps, 207.9 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, COREY HEIM

2nd, BEN RHODES

3rd, TY MAJESKI

4th, CHANDLER SMITH

5th, Ryan Preece*

6th, STEWART FRIESEN

11th, TYLER ANKRUM

14th, CHASE PURDY

16th, CHRISTIAN ECKES

17th, CHRIS HACKER

19th, MATT JASKOL

22nd, TIMMY HILL

24th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

25th, MATT CRAFTON

28th, BRENNAN POOLE

31st, TATE FOGLEMAN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 51 JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 1st

Do you think you could have got past him without John Hunter Nemechek’s help?

“I feel like our No. 51 JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was really good. It could suck up to the 18 (Chandler Smith) with five to go and anytime I try to make a run to simulate it a little bit. It’s hard to say. I could build a big enough run to get up to his rear quarter panel I could have got a shot at it. The 4 (John Hunter Nemechek) truck pushed me out and gave me a big advantage there at the end.”

Can you take us through that final run?

“First off, my crew chief Marty Lindley put me in a perfect spot. We were running in the 20s for most of the race to try to stay safe. I knew strategy was going to have to take us to the front. Marty did a great job so did my whole KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro crew. Just such a phenomenal job by these guys. They really helped me at the end.”

How special is this for you to win in your home race?

“It’s super special. I’ve been in victory lane here a bunch of times as a kid racing Bandoleros. It was such a dream to come back here and win race. It’s surreal. It hasn’t sunk in. Just unbelievable to be here.”

BEN RHODES, No. 99 Tenda Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

How was the race?

“Chaotic race at Atlanta Motor Speedway today. Different than anything I’ve experienced at a mile-and-a-half track. I’m super thankful to have our Tenda Toyota Tundra TRD Pro with a clean second-place finish especially after no stage points. That’s tough to go out and race for a championship. You’ve got to get those every single week. We will work on that to be better. Although, super thankful to have Ty Majeski there pushing us at the end of the race. He did a fantastic job. I don’t know if it was anybody else that we would have been able to get to second. He had a rocketship. We will go back to the shop and do a little learning and go on to COTA. I feel really good about that place and some of the adjustments Rich Luches (crew chief) made for this year. I’m sure he will give me a rocketship.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 66 American Racing Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How was the race for you?

“Solid race all day. We had a really fast Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. It’s cool to have American Racing on the side of it. We gave it a really good run. Joe (Shear, Jr., crew chief) did a really good job all day long. We worked really well with Ben (Rhodes). I felt like we had a shot to win, but that 4 (John Hunter Nemechek) got in the mix and it was hard to dismantle three KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) trucks, but overall a really solid day.”

TRD PR