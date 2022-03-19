CWTS: Late race pass hands Corey Heim first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at Atlanta

It was a quick learning curve in the first stage that was mostly quiet while teams and drivers tried to figure out the new track configuration. But it wasn’t without incident when on lap one Matt DiBenedetto after pushing Stewart Friesen to the lead got up into the wall requiring the team to make multiple repairs on his truck, within laps it would be Hailie Deegan who also cut a tire causing her to make the trip down and change tires.

However, just as Deegan had returned to the field another tire would fail sending her once again to pit road this time with a fire under the truck and the cockpit filling with smoke. As the team pulled off a flaming tire from her truck, she climbed out to end her day. Deegan would later be released from the care center after being checked out due to inhaling some of the smoke from the fire.

Friesen for his part would lead every lap in the opening stage to take home the stage win.

As the leaders of Chandler Smith and Majeski swapped the lead coming to the end of stage two, Ross Chastain would have an issue cutting a tire on his truck eventually coming apart to bring out the third caution of the day. Yet prior to the caution coming out John Hunter Nemechek would take over the lead from Ty Majeski to also take home the stage two win.

As the final stage was getting underway the first big wreck of the day happened when Eckes, Alan, Lawless and Wood all got together up by the wall off turn four. Under the caution it would also Chastain who had a tire issue a few laps prior at the end of stage two to get back on the lead lap.

Chastain would use his free pass to get past more than a dozen trucks to get quickly back inside the top-10 before Anderson came down over the nose of Tanner Gray trying to clear him but clipped the front end getting turned down into Tate Fogleman the second time of the day the two tangled. Fogleman on the radio was unhappy with Anderson after tangling with him. This time it would end the day for Fogleman.

With the white flag in the air and Chandler Smith in control it wouldn’t last for long when second place of Corey Heim got help from another KBM teammate of Nemechek who was two laps down to get past Chandler Smith to take home his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory over Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Chandler Smith and Zane Smith.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns next Saturday, March 26th at COTA for the XPEL 225.