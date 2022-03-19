Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; Due to inclement weather in the greater Atlanta area on Friday afternoon. Friday’s previously scheduled 50-minute practice session would be cancelled. With the new track configuration taken place since the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) last visit to Atlanta. NASCAR would opt for the cancellation of Saturday morning’s qualifying session as well replacing it with a 40-practice session instead.



– Starting Position; With Qualifying being replaced by NCWTS practice on Saturday morning. The 36-truck starting field for the FR8 208 would be lined up by the qualifying matrix consisting of owner points, driver points, fastest lap in the last race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the last race finish at Las Vegas. After the calculation Anderson in the EasyCare/ Bommartio.com Chevrolet will start from the 33rd position on Saturday.



– Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s FR8 208 will mark Anderson’s seventh NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In six previous starts Anderson holds an average finish of 26.0 with a career best of 19thcoming in 2019.



Featured Partners



- EasyCare/ APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.



For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



– Chassis; JAR will. unload Chassis No. 007 at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Anderson to compete with in the FR8 208. Chassis No. 007 last competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May of 2021 for the NC Educations Lottery 200 with Keith McGee behind the wheel. The truck would become damaged during a practice spin tapping the wall in the process. Due to qualifying being rained out McGee would start 33rd in the race, and would salvage a 29th place finish. Prior to Charlotte, Jordan Anderson would compete with Chassis No. 007 at Kansas Speedway at the beginning of May in the Wise Power 200 earning a 30th place finish.

JAR PR