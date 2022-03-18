Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Atlanta Motor Speedway March Preview

Fast Facts

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Spotter: Tony Raines



2022 Driver Points Position: Eighth | 2022 Owner Points Position: 10th



Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 107 previously raced at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on September 16, 2021 (Start: 16th | Finish: 14th).



This specific chassis was also completely refurbished during the offseason.

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Strong Start: Two races into the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self are backing up their solid pace from 2021.



Following their first top-10 finish of the season at Las Vegas, Self carries an average finish of 11th and is nestled eighth in the championship driver standings, with AM Racing holding firm in 10th in the Truck Series owner standings.



New Look: The AM Racing team will continue its new look with their No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado. Instead of their traditional red and white paint scheme, the team will unveil a red, white and blue livery for the organization’s seventh season of competition.



Texas Pride: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN and on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the third of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Looking Ahead: With the 2022 Truck Series season underway, AM Racing is already thinking ahead to its future.



In the coming week, the team will unveil its plan for fielding a second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series truck to their team this season.



The Statesville, N.C. team has built the equipment and ramped up the personnel to expand their footprint in 2022 by fielding a teammate to Austin Wayne Self throughout the season.



Last year, the organization tested the waters of a second Truck Series effort at Knoxville Raceway.



Brett Moffitt drove the No. 37 Concrete Supply | Destiny Homes Chevrolet Silverado in the event. Moffitt contended for a top-five finish before a late-race accident relegated the former Truck Series champion and team to a 38th place finish.



Banner Year: Last season, Austin Wayne Self and AM Racing enjoyed a banner year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



In 22 races, the team had just four finishes of 23rd or worse but maintained an average finish of 17.6 following the November Lucas Oil 150 season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.



He mirrored his 2018 Truck Series season where he finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings maintaining an average finishing position of 17.0.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s FR8 Auctions 208 will mark Self’s sixth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in the “Peach State.”



In his previous five efforts, the Austin, Texas native has delivered a track-best of

15th in the 2018 Active Pest Control 200 after starting 20th. Overall, he carries an average finish of 22.2 at the 1.5-mile speedway.



He has completed 642 of the 660 laps available for a 97.2 percentage lap completion.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Speedway Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Self has made 75 starts throughout his career with seven top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.5.



Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Victoria’s Voice 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Self made his 131st career Truck Series start.



Starting 18th in his No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | JB Henderson Construction Chevrolet Silverado RST, Self’s steadily marched his way forward with an accelerated pace during Stage 3 to earn his first top-10 finish of the season with a superb eighth-place finish.



Calling the Shots: Ryan Salomon will continue to lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team in 2022, including this weekend at Atlanta.



This weekend marks his 28th race as crew chief for Self and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. During his tenure, he guided Self to an average finish of 16.2 during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 131 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning six years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.3.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



The couple is also expecting and will welcome their first child, a girl in June of 2022.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “We have more questions than we do answers for this weekend at Atlanta. It’s not only a new surface but a complete configuration. Many expect it to be a mini-Daytona or Talladega, but only track time will tell.



“No matter what though, our AM Racing team is ready to go to Atlanta and fight hard and earn back-to-back top-10 finishes in Georgia.”



On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I was excited to leave Las Vegas Motor Speedway with another top-10 finish. We had a strong showing last September and we were able to pick up right where we left off a couple of weeks ago.



“We struggled with the balance of our No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | JB Henderson Construction Chevrolet Silverado during the first stage, but Ryan (Solomon, crew chief) did a great job with adjustments that propelled us forward and allowed us to earn our first top-10 finish of the season.



“Hopefully, we can continue to build off this early season momentum and have a good showing at Atlanta.”



On Strong 2022 Start: “I am incredibly proud of everyone on this AM Racing team. Everyone is working hard to keep our momentum alive and following our performance at Las Vegas, I believe our team is hungrier than ever to go to Atlanta and see if we can propel our AM Racing team back into the top-five.”

Social Spotlight:

Race Information:

The FR8 Auctions 208 (135 laps | 207.9 miles) is the third of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., March 18, 2022, from 3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., March 19, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

